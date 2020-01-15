  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Shelby Cassesse
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News, Shelby Cassesse, TSA, TSA Agents


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A growing trend at airports has many travelers concerned.

A record number of guns were confiscated from the Pittsburgh International Airport in 2019.

The Transportation Security Administration confiscated more than 4,400 guns nationwide in 2019, the highest in the agency’s 18-year history.

The TSA saw a five percent spike in gun confiscations in 2019.

In Pittsburgh, 35 guns were confiscated in 2019, compared to 34 in 2018 and 32 in 2017.

“It’s still alarming that people think they can get away with that,” John Brown of Altoona said.

A person caught trying to take a gun through security may face charges or fines.

Though the increasing numbers are alarming, some say it’s a sign that agents are doing their jobs.

“It’s good to see that they’re being diligent,” Tina Hammond of Scotland said.

