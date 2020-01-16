Comments
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Charges have been dismissed against a Fayette County man accused of killing his neighbor’s dog.
A Connellsville judge threw out the felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge filed against Michael Zadrozny.
The DA’s office cited a “lack of evidence” to continue with the case.
The family says Otto, a 3-year-old Shiloh Shepherd, was killed after getting loose and running out of their home’s back yard one night in late February 2019.
The family searched the area that night with no luck, but found Otto dead on the hill behind the home the following morning.
Otto’s owner, Paul Zuro, said police officers followed a blood trail from Otto’s body to a yard belonging to Zadrozny.
