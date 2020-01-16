



WESTMORELAND COUNTY( KDKA) — The defense in a Westmoreland Co. murder trial is allowed to fly in an alibi witness from Florida to help present the case of a man who says his identical twin brother was the one who fired the gun.

On Thursday, the defense asked for more time in Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee’s murder trial.

He is accused of shooting 33-year-old Michael Wilson in April 2017 in Jeannette.

“The court has been gracious to let us fly in an alibi witness from the state of Florida,” Tolbert-McGhee’s attorney Tim Dawson said.

The witness is expected to testify on Friday and tell the jury that Tolbert-McGhee was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

“He personally saw our client in the state of Florida on the day of the incident,” Dawson said. “He’ll come in and testify and say, ‘I saw this man.’ He knows the twins and he can distinguish the twins.”

The defense contends the real killer of Wilson was Dwayne Tolbert-McGhee, the now-dead brother of Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee.

The twins’ grandmother Shirley Muhammad took the stand on Thursday.

She told the jury she’s not sure who killed Wilson, but it couldn’t have been Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee since he wasn’t around.

“She’s confident and certain that my client was in the state of Florida on the day of this murder,” Dawson said. “She talked to him by phone.”

Dawson also said he’ll introduce two pictures of the brothers that he claims will bolster the defense’s claim that this case is one of mistaken identity.

“We discovered two new photos from Allegheny County that we’re scurrying to get into evidence, and the photos display two twins that you can’t distinguish,” Dawson said. “I believe they’re critical and we need to get them into evidence.”