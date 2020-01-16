Comments
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead following a shooting in Arnold.
Dispatchers confirmed a shooting on Riverside Drive in Arnold occurred approximately around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
KDKA’s Pam Surano reports the scene is very active, with officers going in and out of a house.
This is at least the second shooting in 24 hours for the community. On Wednesday, a man was shot in killed in New Kensington, which is very close to Arnold.
Arnold Police are investigating.
