PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A church in Homewood is taking a stand against gun violence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Holy Cross Episcopal Church, located on Kelly Street, is working with other church groups and city officials to hold a gun buyback program on Monday.
Church officials held a news conference Friday morning to announce the details.
WATCH: Gun Buyback News Conference —
They say they will offer $100 per firearm with no questions asked.
“This is a great opportunity to give back and talk to your children about violence,” state Rep. Ed Gainey said.
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert and Pittsburgh Episcopal Diocese Bishop Dorsey McConnell also attended the news conference.
Church officials say they hope to raise awareness about gun violence with the program. It was envisioned after a double fatal shooting near the church in November.
A man and woman were shot and killed on Kelly Street near Collier Street on the night of Nov. 13. The man was found in a vehicle, and the woman was found in the street.
Church officials say they hope to honor the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of non-violence with the program.
For more information about the gun buyback, visit this link.
