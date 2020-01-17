



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another round of winter weather is set to impact Western Pennsylvania this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire region from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also part of the advisory.

The incoming system is expected to bring rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our entire region for a low pressure system that is expected to bring wintry mix and snow starting tomorrow morning.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says places from Allegheny County to the southwest will see less than an inch of snow to start off the day on Saturday, with snow arriving after 1 a.m.

The snow belt — north I-80, Armstrong and Indiana counties to the Laurels — could see some potentially large snow totals of more than 3 inches overnight through Saturday at noon.

The biggest totals will be north of I-80 and westward facing slopes of the Laurels where they will likely see more than 6 inches of snow through Saturday afternoon.

Officials are already warning that the wintry mix will make for challenging driving conditions.

They are asking anyone who has to go out tomorrow to use extreme caution and watch for changing conditions.

