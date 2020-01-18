



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a Winter Weather Advisory for most counties south of I-76, set to expire today at 1 p.m.

For counties north and in the ridges, the advisory will expire tonight at 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh is waking up to snow showers and even snow pellets with wind chills in the low teens. Snow will continue on and off through the morning with highest accumulations north and east, with estimates ranging about 2 to 5 inches.

The city will then get a brief period of freezing rain late morning and even sleet before switching to all rain this afternoon. Temperatures will then make it to the 40 degree range before colder air arrives behind this system bringing a few more snow showers, windy conditions and icy roads on any untreated surfaces through tomorrow morning.

Pittsburgh is currently having a break in the weather at the moment, but we are NOT out of the woods yet. With warm advection advancing into the region, wintry mix is expected to prevail in the next few hours. Travel should improve this afternoon as precipitation chances to rain. pic.twitter.com/Ej2DYGeDsa — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 18, 2020

On Sunday, the highs stay in the 20 degree range.

Right Now – Snow 24° = m

Today – Wintry Mix to Rain 45° = T

Tonight – Snow showers 28°= m

Tomorrow Morning – A few snow showers, icy conditions 15° = G

Tomorrow Afternoon/Evening – Mostly Cloudy 28° = F

