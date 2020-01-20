



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Homewood is asking for donations to keep their gun buyback program up and running today due to such a large response.

The church planned to hold the event through 3 p.m., but less than an hour in and the money has run out.

The gun buyback is beginning in Homewood.

The gun buyback is in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and spreading his message of non-violence.

The church was offering up to $100 per firearm, thanks to funding from various local organizations like the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh.

However, organizers tell KDKA that they’ve already gone through $5,000.

They had such a big response, they have now run out of money. They are asking for people to donate money to keep the drive going until 3 or understand they may not get any money for their gun.

They say they did not expect such a large response.

“We’re obviously going to have to do this again, but we plan this gun buyback assuming that we would get a certain amount of guns and we’ve overextended that plan,” said Rev. Torrey Johnson.

The event was organized following a double fatal shooting near the church back in November. A man and woman were shot and killed.

