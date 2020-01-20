  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
By Chris Hoffman
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Chris Hoffman, Gun Buy Back, Gun Violence, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Homewood is asking for donations to keep their gun buyback program up and running today due to such a large response.

The church planned to hold the event through 3 p.m., but less than an hour in and the money has run out.

The gun buyback is in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and spreading his message of non-violence.

The church was offering up to $100 per firearm, thanks to funding from various local organizations like the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh.

However, organizers tell KDKA that they’ve already gone through $5,000.

They say they did not expect such a large response.

“We’re obviously going to have to do this again, but we plan this gun buyback assuming that we would get a certain amount of guns and we’ve overextended that plan,” said Rev. Torrey Johnson.

The event was organized following a double fatal shooting near the church back in November. A man and woman were shot and killed.

For more information about the gun buyback, visit this link.

Comments