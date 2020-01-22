



STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials at Penn State have suspended the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity following reports of an alleged sexual assault.

The fraternity is on interim suspension while State College Police and the University’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response investigate.

Penn State posted an alert about the alleged incident Tuesday through their campus warning system.

The victim, reported to be a student, disclosed to a third party being sexually assaulted by four unidentified fraternity brothers, the warning said.

While on suspension, Penn State says Alpha Epsilon Pi loses all of its privileges.

A spokesperson for the fraternity released a statement Tuesday, saying:

“We became aware of these allegations this afternoon and are cooperating fully with the investigations of the University administration and local authorities. Obviously, the alleged incident is absolutely antithetical to our fraternity’s ideals and values. We will provide more comment upon the conclusion of the investigations.”

The outcome of the investigation could result in additional sanctions, PSU officials say.

Investigators say Alpha Epsilon Pi’s national organization is cooperating with the investigation.