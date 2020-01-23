



KEYPORT, Wash. (KDKA) – The crew of the USS Pittsburgh held an inactivation ceremony to celebrate the submarine’s service.

After 35 years of service and 1,000 dives, the submarine USS Pittsburgh is being decommissioned.

The inactivation ceremony was held in Keyport, Washington and marked the crew’s final public event before the submarine is officially decommissioned at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.

At the ceremony, Rear Adm. Douglas Perry, Commander, Submarine Group 9 served as the guest speaker.

“Pittsburgh Sailors; they are tough. They’re resourceful. They know how to have a good time,” said Perry. “We are all better Sailors for having been a part of the Pittsburgh’s history.”

The USS Pittsburgh is a fast attack Los Angeles-class submarine commissioned in 1985. By 2017, it had completed its 1,000 dive, which is a milestone few submarines reach during service.

Perry said the USS Pittsburgh is part of a major legacy “that has built this truly asymmetric advantage that the CNO speaks of in the undersea domain.”

“As you and your crew go about your work putting USS Pittsburgh to rest, take that legacy forward. Take that spirit and that heart of steel out into the rest of the submarine force and our Navy,” he said.

The ceremony came to an end with the lowering of the national ensign, a symbolic securing of the watch and a speech from the current USS Pittsburgh Commanding Officer and Pittsburgh-native Jason Deichler.