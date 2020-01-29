



MIAMI (KDKA) — For the first time in months, the NFL is shedding light on the Antonio Brown investigation.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took to the podium in Miami for his annual league press conference before the Super Bowl when he was asked about Brown’s investigation.

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledges Antonio Brown’s situation is bigger than football and investigations. “We want to help him get on the right track,” he said. “We are confident it will happen.”

Brown admitted Tuesday that he put himself into a bad predicament with the arrest last week, but he vowed to make a return to the NFL.

