PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former police chief of Leechburg is facing new charges.

Police say Michael Diebold failed to comply with convicted sex offender registration requirements.

Diebold had pleaded guilty in 2018 to soliciting sex online from a teenage girl, who was actually an undercover officer.

He was released from jail last January.

The new charge stems from a parole violation back in December when police say Diebold contacted a woman through social media with a username and email address not registered with police.

In the summer of 2017, Diebold was injured in a fireworks accident, losing part of his arm.

