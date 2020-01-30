Comments
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Washington County sheriff’s deputy who was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl will serve a maximum of five years behind bars.
Trent Talbert from Hopewell Township was sentenced to two 1/2 years to five years followed by four years of probation, Washington County District Attorney Eugene A. Vittone announced Thursday.
The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children for a series of incidents that took place at his home in 2016 and 2018.
Last year, he was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl while he was on duty.
He will also have to register on the Meghan’s Law as a sex offender for life.
