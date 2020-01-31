



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Support is growing for a Pittsburgh Steelers legend to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

For 10 seasons, Troy Polamalu had a knack for making the big play.

The eight-time All-Pro player helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls and is up for election into the Class of 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Recently, Tom Brady paid the former Steelers safety with the ultimate compliment.

“He was one of the most instinctive and disruptive players I have ever played against,” Brady said. “Troy was just a playmaker who you had to account for every play”

Ron Cook and Joe Starkey on 93.7 The Fan are confident Polamalu will be elected into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“You seen him jump over the line of scrimmage, timing it perfectly and obviously that hair blowing in the wind,” Cook said. “And tomorrow he will be honored in the Hall of Fame.”

Formers Steelers coach Bill Cowher and safety Donnie Shell have already been elected to the Hall of Fame.

Alan Faneca is also a candidate for the Class of 2020.