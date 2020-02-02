Comments
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at the Hempfield Township Walmart.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania State Police said Christopher Hilty walked into the customer service section, displayed a gun toward the cashier and left with the money.
Police say he fled into the parking lot toward State Route 30.
Hilty was arrested on Saturday and he is currently housed at the Westmoreland County Jail on several charges, including robbery.
