



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Picklesburgh needs help defending its title.

The popular summer festival is once again nominated for Best Specialty Food Festival in the Country on USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice polls.

The pickle-centric food fest won the title last year.

With a Heinz Pickle balloon flying overhead, the Roberto Clemente Bridge last year turned into Picklesburgh for a weekend in July.

USA Today describes it as a place where attendees can expect “an assortment of foods and cocktails that features pickled ingredients, as well as live demos and pickle merchandise.

This year, Picklesburgh is up against a number of challengers, including The National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan; the Austin Crawfish Festival in Texas; the Oregon Truffle Festival; the South Beach Seafood Festival in Miami; the Windy City Smokeout in Chicago, and many more.

Voting is opening now through Monday, March, 2.

To cast your vote for Picklesburgh, visit this link.

Last summer, the Picklesburgh festival was so large, Pittsburgh Police had to shut down the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

To see the leaderboard, visit this link.