



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pirates pitcher is ready to step on the big stage.

Steven Brault will be a special guest vocalist for a Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra concert this weekend, announced Tuesday by the orchestra.

Pirates fans have heard him sing the National Anthem before, but now Brault will be on stage at Heinz Hall.

He will be on stage with the PNC Pops for “Blockbuster Broadway.”

One of Brault’s passions is singing.

There is one show each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If you have not seen Brault sing before, below is a video from Twitter of Brault singing “You’ll Be Back” from the musical Hamilton.