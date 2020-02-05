



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two more people have died of complications from the flu in Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Health Department released the latest numbers Wednesday.

According to the Health Department, that brings the total for the season to seven local deaths.

Allegheny County’s first flu-related death was reported during the week of Jan. 4.

The latest deaths include one person in their 60s and the other in their 40s. Doctors are still working to determine if they had underlying conditions.

In total, 8,001 cases have been reported so far this flu season, the Health Department says. Of those, 82 people have been hospitalized.

The Health Department says: “It’s never too late to get a flu shot and we urge residents to get their flu vaccination as soon as possible if they haven’t already done so.”

They also recommend the standards, washing your hands often, coughing and sneezing into the shoulder and elbow areas and staying home from work if you have flu symptoms.