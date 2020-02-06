Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Plum man will spend 10 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.
Brandon Winters will go to prison for 120 months, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
When police executed a search warrant at a local apartment, they reportedly found approximately 1,500 bricks containing mixtures of heroin and fentanyl, which is about 75,000 individual doses. More than 500 grams of cocaine and more than $250,000 were also seized.
The Department of Justice says before Winters’ sentencing, the court noted he acknowledged he was motivated by his “selfishness, greed and addiction” to the fast money that could be made trafficking drugs.
