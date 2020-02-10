



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department says it has finalized a settlement with U.S. Steel.

The order was first filed after a fire at Clairton Coke Works on Christmas Eve in 2018.

The agreement includes a community benefit trust for the affected communities of Clairton, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue.

The health department says these communities — which are most “immediately” impacted by emissions — will be able to use these funds for projects to protect themselves and the environment from pollution.

The Smithfield Trust Company will serve as the administrator of that trust.

The current trust deposits are nearly $2.5 million and almost $680,000. The health department says 90 percent of all battery fugitive emissions violations from the Clairton Works will be put into the trust fund for approximately five years.

Community members and elected officials from those towns will also be selected to be part of a community advisory panel to periodically meet with U.S. Steel and discuss concerns over the Clairton Coke Works.

U.S. Steel must also make $200 million in plant improvements.

“U. S. Steel is pleased to have reached this agreement with the health department as it reflects the company’s commitment to making meaningful improvements in our neighboring communities and shared environment,” said Scott Buckiso, senior vice-president and chief manufacturing officer — North American flat-rolled segment, in a press release.

“We thank the public for participating in the comment period.”

To see the finalized agreement, click here.