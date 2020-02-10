



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have acquired forward Jason Zucker from the Minnesota Wild.

The Penguins sent forward Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a condition 2020 first-round draft pick to Minnesota in exchange for Zucker.

Zucker’s contract runs through the 2022-23 season and carries a cap hit of $5.5 million per season.

“Jason Zucker is a top-six forward that we think will be a great fit for our group,” said general manager Jim Rutherford. “He’s a proven goal scorer, and with three more years on his current contract, he has the potential to make an impact for us moving forward.”

In 45 games with the Wild this season, Zucker has 14 goals, 15 assists for 29 points.

Zucker was a 59th overall pick in 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

The Penguins acquired Alex Galchenyuk from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Phil Kessel over the summer.

Galchenyuk’s had a mostly underwhelming 2019-20 season, scoring only five goals in 45 games.

The Penguins will face-off against Tampa Bay tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.