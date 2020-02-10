  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police K-9


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pittsburgh-area police and fire departments are getting grants from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for their K-9 programs.

The grants go towards the establishment of new K-9 units, the training and certification of new and existing K-9s and the replacement of retiring dogs, among other K-9 related expenses.

The grants will be going to six Western Pennsylvania departments and two Ohio departments.

They include:

  • Homestead Police
  • Beaver Falls Fire Department
  • City of Butler Police
  • Connellsville Police
  • Indiana Township Police
  • Uniontown City Police
  • Columbiana Police in Ohio
  • Martins Ferry Police in Ohio

According to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, those eight grants complete the organization’s 13th grant cycle, in which 14 grants totaling more than $80,000 went to K-9 units across the country.

The Foundation has distributed in excess of $2.2 million since 2007.

Comments