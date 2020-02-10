Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pittsburgh-area police and fire departments are getting grants from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for their K-9 programs.
The grants go towards the establishment of new K-9 units, the training and certification of new and existing K-9s and the replacement of retiring dogs, among other K-9 related expenses.
The grants will be going to six Western Pennsylvania departments and two Ohio departments.
They include:
- Homestead Police
- Beaver Falls Fire Department
- City of Butler Police
- Connellsville Police
- Indiana Township Police
- Uniontown City Police
- Columbiana Police in Ohio
- Martins Ferry Police in Ohio
According to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, those eight grants complete the organization’s 13th grant cycle, in which 14 grants totaling more than $80,000 went to K-9 units across the country.
The Foundation has distributed in excess of $2.2 million since 2007.
