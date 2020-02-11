WHITAKER (KDKA) — Police say a stabbing occurred Monday stemming from an argument on Whitaker Street.
Duane Burgwin has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
Allegheny County Police were dispatched Monday at approximately 11 a.m. at the request of the Whitaker Police Department.
The incident occurred at 106 Whitaker Street.
According to the criminal complaint, Burgwin was a passenger in a truck when it pulled in front of a store.
Walking out of the store at that time were Ahmed Alsuwidan and his handyman, identified as Joe.
Police say Joe began arguing with Burgwin.
When Alsuwidan came to the defense of Joe, police say Burgwin got out of the truck yelling.
Burgwin then allegedly swung at Mr. Alsuwidan in a slashing motion, resulting in Alsuwidan receiving a deep incision that extended from his left ear to the middle of his neck.
A witness said he saw Burgwin put a utility knife in the breast pocket of his work jacket, police said.
Burgwin is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
You must log in to post a comment.