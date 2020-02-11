



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jason Zucker may now be a Penguin, but his charitable legacy will not be forgotten in Minnesota.

A few years ago while visiting the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, Zucker met a young hockey player named Tucker Helstrom, who was suffering from osteosarcoma. The duo formed a great relationship up until Helstrom’s unfortunate passing later in 2016.

Zucker and his wife Carly donated the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio to the hospital in his memory, which is a theater suite where kids in the hospital could watching televised sporting events in a stadium-like environment. It all started by a fundraising campaign called GIVE16 inspired by Tucker. In just a couple of years, the money was raised to open the new suite in the hospital.

Zucker is currently running a hat campaign for this year that directly benefits the hospital and the broadcast suite.

Now that Zucker has been traded to the Penguins, it will be interesting to see how his charitable works carry over to the local hospitals in Pittsburgh, and how much of a fan favorite he will become for his great deeds.