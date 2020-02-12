  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mason Rudolph will have to pay up for his role in the Steeler/Browns brawl from the past season.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Rudolph’s $50,000 fine was upheld by the league as the brawl investigation has come to a close.

“Actually, to put a bow on this one, Rudolph’s fine was upheld recently, according to a source. The backlog of appeals took a while to work through but that decision came down.”

Earlier in the day, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was reinstated back into the league after missing the last six games of the season and suffering a loss of over $1 million in fines and lost paychecks for striking Rudolph with his helmet in the confrontation.

