



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mason Rudolph will have to pay up for his role in the Steeler/Browns brawl from the past season.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Rudolph’s $50,000 fine was upheld by the league as the brawl investigation has come to a close.

“Actually, to put a bow on this one, Rudolph’s fine was upheld recently, according to a source. The backlog of appeals took a while to work through but that decision came down.”

Actually, to put a bow on this one, Rudolph's fine was upheld recently, according to a source. The backlog of appeals took a while to work through but that decision came down. https://t.co/7uo90Kz7UI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was reinstated back into the league after missing the last six games of the season and suffering a loss of over $1 million in fines and lost paychecks for striking Rudolph with his helmet in the confrontation.