CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Brett Keisel went out with a bang.
The former Pittsburgh Steelers star held the final “Shear Da Beard” event.
Keisel, who is known for his burly facial hair, shaves his beard every year in support of cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Keisel started the event 10 years ago, and the motivation came from a teammate’s son who was diagnosed with cancer.
Thursday’s event was at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Cranberry.
Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin were among those who made an appearance.
Congratulations to this incredible man. @bkeisel99 has been cutting his beard off for 10 years to help the kids at Children’s Hospital and Steelers Nation has supported him all the way. Honored to have been a part of it. pic.twitter.com/iAL9S1rCjR
— Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) February 14, 2020
