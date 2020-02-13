  • KDKA TVOn Air

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Brett Keisel went out with a bang.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star held the final “Shear Da Beard” event.

Keisel, who is known for his burly facial hair, shaves his beard every year in support of cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Keisel started the event 10 years ago, and the motivation came from a teammate’s son who was diagnosed with cancer.

Thursday’s event was at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Cranberry.

Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin were among those who made an appearance.

