PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man will be sentenced Tuesday morning for his role in the beating death of a cab driver.
Daniel Russell was convicted of second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in November.
Daniel Russell scheduled for sentencing at 9:30am this morning before Judge Cashman in connection with the beating death of cab driver Ramadan Mohamed.
Ramadhan Mohamed had been working as a zTrip cab driver for just two weeks before the attack.
Investigators say Russell and three other men, King Edwards, Christen Glenn and Hosea Moore, allegedly called for the cab, then attacked and robbed the driver when he arrived.
Mohamed was later found unresponsive in a yard on Climax Street in Beltzhoover.
He died from his injures, leaving behind a wife who was pregnant at the time and a young son.
He faces a mandatory life sentence without parole.
