  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Beltzhoover, Daniel Russell, Fatal Beating, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Ramadhan Mohamed


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man will be sentenced Tuesday morning for his role in the beating death of a cab driver.

Daniel Russell was convicted of second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in November.

Ramadhan Mohamed had been working as a zTrip cab driver for just two weeks before the attack.

Investigators say Russell and three other men, King Edwards, Christen Glenn and Hosea Moore, allegedly called for the cab, then attacked and robbed the driver when he arrived.

Mohamed was later found unresponsive in a yard on Climax Street in Beltzhoover.

He died from his injures, leaving behind a wife who was pregnant at the time and a young son.

He faces a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Comments