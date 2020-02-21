Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are extending the protective netting at PNC Park.
The team says the new netting will stretch from nearly the length of the first and third base foul lines. They say the netting has been designed for “maximum transparency” while keeping fans safe.
The protective netting at the team’s spring training home in Bradenton will also be extended.
The extended netting debate picked up this summer after a 4-year-old girl was hit in the stands along the left field line at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
Former Pittsburgh Pirates President Frank Coonelly said immediately after the child was hit in Houston, the team got the extend-the-netting wheels in motion.
You must log in to post a comment.