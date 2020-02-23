



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be fully recovered in as soon as three months, according to comments made to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Roethlisberger told PG sports columnist Ron Cook that it was all dependent on getting official clearance from his doctor. However, he’s optimistic based off of his doctor’s visit on Friday:

“It was a good report. I got to bypass the tennis ball throwing for a month and go right to the football. Still going to be about 2.5-3 months until I get total clearance from doc but we are doing good!”

Roethlisberger was spotted yesterday throwing a football, which was shared by the Steelers’ Twitter account.

“It felt amazing to throw. It was hard to hold the smile in. 2 more throwing sessions while I’m out here in California and then headed back to the burgh,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger sustained an elbow injury in an early game against the Seahawks.