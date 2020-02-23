  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be fully recovered in as soon as three months, according to comments made to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Roethlisberger told PG sports columnist Ron Cook that it was all dependent on getting official clearance from his doctor. However, he’s optimistic based off of his doctor’s visit on Friday:

“It was a good report. I got to bypass the tennis ball throwing for a month and go right to the football. Still going to be about 2.5-3 months until I get total clearance from doc but we are doing good!”

Roethlisberger was spotted yesterday throwing a football, which was shared by the Steelers’ Twitter account.

“It felt amazing to throw. It was hard to hold the smile in. 2 more throwing sessions while I’m out here in California and then headed back to the burgh,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger sustained an elbow injury in an early game against the Seahawks.

Comments