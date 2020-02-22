Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The road to recovery for Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continued on Saturday afternoon.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 22, 2020
The Steelers social media accounts posted video of Ben throwing a football inside a gym.
Roethlisberger was ruled out for the entirety of the 2019 season after he left the Steelers week two loss to the Seahawks.
From there, the Steelers played both Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback for the remainder of the year.
They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Earlier this month, Roethlisberger was hoping to be cleared to start throwing again.
Even through all the uncertainty, the team plans for Ben to return for this upcoming season.
You must log in to post a comment.