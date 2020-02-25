



SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – “Unless you live through it, it’s something that’s very difficult to put into words, because you’re not living in a normal reality of life. It’s literally turned upside down.”

Those words are from a local mother who went through a harrowing ordeal after her son posted a video on social media that got him arrested.

But now Ruthann Bowen and her son Jason are launching a campaign to educate other families on the dangers of posting irresponsibly. Jason, who was a senior at Knoch High School, was arrested last year.

“I was at the firing range with some guys,” said Jason. “They had this A.K. They were telling me to shoot it. They were going to take a video and put up the caption and everything,” Jason told KDKA’s Kym Gable.

“And I remember I had my finger on the button to press send, and I had this tiny little inkling, ‘maybe this will turn into something blown out of proportion. Just maybe.’ But it was a fleeting thought, so I just ignored it.”

The caption read, “Training for Prom Walk,” and investigators considered that a threat to students. Buildings in the South Butler District were put on lockdown, and shortly after, Jason received a visit from police.

“At three in the morning, the following day, the cops come in, turn on the light and they’re like ‘Alright, let’s get going.’ And it hit me, like ‘Oh my God. I was right.'”

But Jason and his mother made another decision that very day. And now they’re on a new mission to educate and inform.

Jason said, “I made that decision in jail: I have to make something good come out of this. I’m going to make the worst possible thing that happened to me the best possible thing.”

His mother added, “That was really our focus, to stay positive, focus on the future, and how could we at some point — and we didn’t know what that point would be at that point at time — what could we do to turn this around and make a positive impact out of this.”

They’re in the early stages, but Jason already has a website with a video that tells his story.

His mother says this is also an opportunity for schools to have Jason come in and speak to students. She has already spoken at a leadership conference on the issue, and Jason’s sister, Blair, has served on a panel addressing the dangers of social media.

“There’s another side of it too, where you can literally get sent to prison for one caption and you just don’t know what the next day holds,” said Blair Bowen.

Jason eventually entered into a plea agreement. A judge ordered him to serve probation.

“Be careful. Be careful what you’re posting,” said Ruthann. “Teens, adults, I don’t care who you are. If you have a smartphone and you have a social media account, please be careful what you’re posting.”