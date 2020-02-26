



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh has had more than six months to implement a mandatory paid sick time program.

It goes into effect on March 15th.

But as city council learned on Wednesday, it is taking time to get the program up and running.

Days before a new paid sick time law takes effect, there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

“We left a lot of businesses sort of just hanging there,” Councilman Corey O’Connor told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.

O’Connor, who authored the bill, told council members that enforcement is still a year away.

“There will be no citations for a year,” O’Connor said. “This is basically a one-year trial period so that we can get everyone into compliance.”

Majestic Lane with the Mayor’s Office of Equity, who is charged with overseeing implementation, says this first year will work out the kinks.

“What are the things that are working? What are things that people may not have thought about? How can we make sure that all parties involved have consistency and fairness?” noted Lane.

He says the law won’t burden mom-and-pop employers.

“No additional paperwork, no,” Lane said.

The goal is to expand paid sick time as quickly as possible.

“If something is founded around somebody not receiving their paid sick leave, there can be a fine of up to $100,” said Lane.

But again not until 2021.

This ordinance is a bit complicated and it does impact tens of thousands of people and companies as well, so maybe it’s no surprise there are some implementation problems.

Click here if you have any questions.