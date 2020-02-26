Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Babies at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital are all dressed up in adorable handmade hats and ready to hop into the leap year.
On Twitter, UPMC shared photos, saying “These Leap Year babies are all you hopped for!”
These #LeapYear babies are all you hopped for! 🦗 pic.twitter.com/YxS2CsvUTa
— UPMC (@UPMC) February 26, 2020
In a press release, UPMC says the hats are handmade by nurse Caitlin Pechin.
She also made the sweaters babies wore on World Kindness Day to honor Mister Rogers.
