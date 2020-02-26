ASH WEDNESDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Babies at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital are all dressed up in adorable handmade hats and ready to hop into the leap year.

On Twitter, UPMC shared photos, saying “These Leap Year babies are all you hopped for!”

In a press release, UPMC says the hats are handmade by nurse Caitlin Pechin.

(Photo Credit: UPMC/Twitter)

She also made the sweaters babies wore on World Kindness Day to honor Mister Rogers.

