SEATTLE (KDKA) – Jordan Lampus, who was reported missing from Erie, has been found alive in Seattle.
According to Lampus’ mother, Jordan was found along a roadside in Seattle. She was missing her glasses.
RELATED: Search For Jordan Lampus: Missing Erie Woman’s Vehicle Found In Wyoming, Considered Suspicious‘
Lampus was taken to a hospital in Seattle to be checked out.
Her family is currently flying to Seattle to be with her from Wyoming.
KDKA’s Bob Allen will be speaking with the family later today.
