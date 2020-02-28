Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Saint Patrick’s Day right around the corner, a Pittsburgh pub has been named the best in Pennsylvania.
An article by Delish lists the best pubs in every state, and Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle in the Strip is number one in Pa.
The founders of Mullaney’s Harp and Fiddle decided that Pittsburgh needed an authentic Irish pub, so they snagged a spot on Penn Avenue and opened in 1992, according to their website.
It’s also the pub Jason Momoa was spotted in when he was filming in Pittsburgh.
You must log in to post a comment.