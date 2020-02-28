FISH FRY FRIDAY:Be Sure To Check Our 2020 Fish Fry Guide
Filed Under:Irish Pubs, Local TV, Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Saint Patrick's Day, Strip District


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Saint Patrick’s Day right around the corner, a Pittsburgh pub has been named the best in Pennsylvania.

An article by Delish lists the best pubs in every state, and Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle in the Strip is number one in Pa.

The founders of Mullaney’s Harp and Fiddle decided that Pittsburgh needed an authentic Irish pub, so they snagged a spot on Penn Avenue and opened in 1992, according to their website.

It’s also the pub Jason Momoa was spotted in when he was filming in Pittsburgh.

Comments