



SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Slippery Rock University is canceling all of its study abroad programs scheduled for spring break because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an email, Slippery Rock president William Behre says study abroad trips scheduled for March 8 through 15 will be canceled.

“Our international study abroad programs are designed to deliver immersive cultural learning experiences to our students,” the email reads.

“Given the current situation, it is our belief that the spread of the virus has negatively impacted our ability to meet that deliberate educational intent.

On Thursday, Robert Morris University canceled all of its study abroad programs.

Meanwhile, the University of Pittsburgh says they’re monitoring coronavirus across the world and at this time, they don’t anticipate making changes to summer study abroad programs outside of China. Pitt notes that no final decisions have been made.

No cases have been confirmed in Pennsylvania.