



MORGANTOWN, Wv. (KDKA) — West Virginia University’s administration has responded after two back-to-back shootings left one student dead and another injured.

In a press release from Sunday, President of WVU E. Gordon Gee addressed the events of last week, which he described as “an aberration to our life here.”

“The incidents that have taken place in the past two days have our campus concerned and unnerved. The loss of one of our students and the injury of another is a tragedy that should never have occurred,” Gee said.

He said that the University had reliable resources in their University Police, mental health services and CARE team for at-risk individuals but that “additional measures” were being discussed.

“As I say often, I care about our students as if they were my own children, and I want us all to be safe,” Gee said. “I pledge to all Mountaineers, both current and future, that we will redouble our efforts to ensure our campus is the safest it can possibly be.”

