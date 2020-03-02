Comments
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A member of the Aliquippa School Board accused of threatening to stab two seventh-grade students with scissors is now facing charges.
A parent is accusing Gilbert of threatening to hurt two seventh-graders at Aliquippa Junior HS.
The alleged incident happened at the beginning of February.
A mother of one of the students allegedly threatened told KDKA that Gilbert threatened to stab the two students with scissors.
That parent said Gilbert was taking care of a crying student in the hallway, so she went into the classroom to try and figure out what happened.
That’s when she allegedly threatened the students after they wouldn’t give her their names.
