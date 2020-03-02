



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While there are still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Pennsylvania, the Allegheny County Health Department is making preparations should the virus show up and begin spreading locally.

The Allegheny County Health Department held a news conference Monday morning to outline those steps and preparations.

“The department continues to work with key sectors, including hospitals and with EMS agencies on potential responses and counter-measures. If there is community spread locally, there will be a coordinated effort with state and federal health agencies to implement procedures to help stop the spread,” Dr. LuAnn Brink, the health department’s chief epidemiologist, said. “Emergency services in Allegheny County has already implemented measures to identify whether 911 callers seeking help are at risk of having COVID-19. And, as you’ve seen, responders have been provided with protection kits should they encounter someone who has or could have the virus.”

Health officials say testing for the virus will soon expand.

ACHD Medical Epidemiologist Dr. Kristen Mertz says while the “current likelihood of local exposures remains low, we will remain diligent in exploring possible cases and utilizing the capabilities of the state public health lab, which will begin testing this week.”

The Health Department is also working with and in constant communication with a large number of local agencies, schools, universities, businesses, health care systems and more about the virus.

“Preparing for public health emergencies requires continual and coordinated efforts that involve every level of government, the private sector and residents,” said Dr. Brink.

Travel safety is one of the highest priorities.

“Although our airport has no direct flights from China to Pittsburgh International, the leadership there has been extremely proactive in ensuring it is doing all it can to limit exposure there,” Dr. Brink said. “All those arriving from flights originating from China are screened prior to their arrival in Pittsburgh.”

Like federal health agencies, the Health Department is also recommending the public to avoid all non-essential travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, as well as extreme caution if traveling to Hong Kong or Japan. They are also asking the public to reconsider any cruise trips in Asia right now.

In addition to ongoing communications with the Allegheny County Airport Authority, the Health Department is also keeping in close contact with local health care systems, businesses, restaurants and the Port Authority.

Schools and universities are being monitored closely, too.

“If we do have widespread COVID-19 here, decisions about school closures, of course, will be made by the school district, but they will be made in conjunction with the health department,” Dr. Mertz said. “Universities are free to make their own recommendations for their students, but there is guidance from the CDC.”

According to health officials, there are also steps Pittsburghers can take right now to help lessen the threat.

“While the risk of this virus to the public is low at this time, everyone can do their part to help us respond to this emerging public health threat,” Dr. Mertz said.

The Health Department is asking those who have not yet gotten a flu shot to get one.

“Reducing the burden of the disease from flu will help free up resources if needed for COVID-19,” Dr. Mertz said.

There several other commonsense steps like staying home if you are sick, avoiding handshakes, sneezing or coughing into a tissue or your elbow, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces, and the big one, washing your hands.

Those most at risk for Coronavirus are people who have traveled to places where the virus is spreading. Health care workers and relatives in close contact with patients are at an increased level of risk, and elderly patients and people with underlying conditions are most at risk for severe outcomes from the virus.

For updates from the Allegheny County Health Department, a section has been set up for Coronavirus updates. You can visit the site, by clicking here.

For more information from the CDC, click here.