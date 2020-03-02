Comments
WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign, plans to endorse Joe Biden.
JUST IN: @amyklobuchar is flying to Dallas to join Vice President Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the Vice President.
— Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) March 2, 2020
Senator Klobuchar visited Pittsburgh in September to tour the Carpenters Training Center.
