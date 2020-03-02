  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:$2, 2020 Election, 2020 Presidential Election, Amy Klobuchar, Politics


WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign, plans to endorse Joe Biden.

Senator Klobuchar visited Pittsburgh in September to tour the Carpenters Training Center.

Read more at CBSNews.com.

