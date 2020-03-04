(CBS NEWS) – Billionaire and former Mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg is ending his campaign for president.
Steven Portnoy has confirmed that Bloomberg is dropping out.
JUST IN: @CBSNews has learned Michael Bloomberg is leaving the presidential race, CBS’s Tim Perry reports.
— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) March 4, 2020
“Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” his campaign said in a statement.
Bloomberg recently opened campaign offices in Pittsburgh.
He also announced a visit to Pittsburgh that was scheduled to take place later this week.
He had not won a single primary in Super Tuesday, except for the territory, American Samoa.
