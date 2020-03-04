TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
Filed Under:2020 Election, Mike Bloomberg


(CBS NEWS) – Billionaire and former Mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg is ending his campaign for president.

Steven Portnoy has confirmed that Bloomberg is dropping out.

“Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” his campaign said in a statement.

Bloomberg recently opened campaign offices in Pittsburgh.

He also announced a visit to Pittsburgh that was scheduled to take place later this week.

He had not won a single primary in Super Tuesday, except for the territory, American Samoa.

