SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) – David Sumney was held on all charges at his preliminary hearing on Friday.
Sumney is accused of killing his 67-year-old mother Margaret Sumney back in September.
Police in South Fayette were called to a home on Olde Orchard Drive for a wellness check when the family hadn’t heard from Margaret in several days.
When they arrived, they found her dead inside the home and requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police.
An investigation revealed that Sumney had been living with his mother after they spoke with him. He also was found to have stolen jewelry from his mother.
Sumney is facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery, theft, and abuse of a corpse.
