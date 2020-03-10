CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:New Jersey Devils, Nick Bjugstad, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After getting back from injury a week ago, Nick Bjugstad is back on the shelf.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan announced the injury Tuesday afternoon at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

“#Pens HCMS: Bjugstad is out with a lower-body injury. Week to week. Murray starts vs NJ”

Reports say the injury is not related to the previous lower-body diagnosis that required surgery and weeks of recovery time for Bjugstad.

The Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Comments