PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After getting back from injury a week ago, Nick Bjugstad is back on the shelf.
Head Coach Mike Sullivan announced the injury Tuesday afternoon at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
“#Pens HCMS: Bjugstad is out with a lower-body injury. Week to week. Murray starts vs NJ”
— Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) March 10, 2020
Reports say the injury is not related to the previous lower-body diagnosis that required surgery and weeks of recovery time for Bjugstad.
The Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
