GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since January.

According to state police, 33-year-old Kathleen Savasta was last seen by her mother on Jan. 19 at their home on Browntown Road in New Stanton.

(Courtesy; Pennsylvania State Police)

Anyone with information on Savasta’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

