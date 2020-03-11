GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since January.
According to state police, 33-year-old Kathleen Savasta was last seen by her mother on Jan. 19 at their home on Browntown Road in New Stanton.
Anyone with information on Savasta’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
PSP is investigating a report of a missing person. Kathleen SAVASTA 33 YOA (W/N-F). She was last seen by her biological mother, Barbara SAVASTA, on the morning 01/19/20, at their residence located at 642 Browntown Rd, New Stanton.
Anyone w/ info contact psp gbg 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/iLhOqNl4m6
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) March 11, 2020
