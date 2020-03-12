



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Country duo Dan + Shay are rescheduling their spring tour amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The duo announced the spring leg of “Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour” has been postponed. In a news release, the band says the previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

This does not affect the Pittsburgh show, which was previously scheduled for Sept. 26 and is still scheduled for Sept. 26 at the PPG Paints Arena.

It did, however, affect another show in Pennsylvania. Dan + Shay had to postpone their Thursday night concert at Wells Fargo Center. The Philly show was rescheduled for Sept. 28.

“These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority,” Dan + Shay said in a press release.

They go on to say: “Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do.”

One of the members, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has declared Aug. 2 Dan + Shay Day in Pittsburgh.