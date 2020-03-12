



FAWN, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A high school student who struck and seriously injured a younger teen with a crowbar after the other boy struck him with it first must stand trial on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

A judge made the decision Wednesday after prosecutors argued that the 17-year-old student crossed a line between self-defense and attempted homicide when he didn’t stop the March 3 street brawl in Fawn after disarming the 14-year-old.

His public defender had argued his client’s actions did not rise to that level where those charges were warranted.

The 14-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition last week with severe blunt force trauma to his head.

Investigators say the incident started when the two were on their way home from school on the school bus and were arguing. But authorities have not said what the two boys were arguing about.

