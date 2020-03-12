



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –The NHL has suspended the season because of Coronavirus concerns.

“The @NHL pauses 2019-20 season.”

The league released a statement through Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019 20 season beginning with tonight’s games.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.

“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions – including by self-quarantine, where appropriate. Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”

According to reports, there was no official vote held during a conference call with Bettman and the league owners. A unanimous decision was decided on.

Earlier in the day, the league canceled all practices and morning skates.

The Penguins were scheduled to play the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio tonight at Nationwide Arena in front of an empty building.