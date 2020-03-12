



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The PIAA is postponing the state playoff basketball tournament.

Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the PIAA is shutting down the playoffs for two weeks.

“Few sources say PIAA will postpone basketball tournaments for two weeks and then will re-examine. Announcement coming this afternoon.”

The leagues are postponing play over the recent coronavirus outbreak that has suspended professional sports seasons and caused some leagues to play games with no fans in attendance.

One team of local interest still in action is the Mt. Lebanon Boys Basketball team, who decided not to make the trip east for the team’s next game because of virus concerns.

“CSD learned this morning that the PIAA has postponed the Panthers game tonight vs. Mt. Lebanon at Chambersburg. Additionally, the PIAA is suspending the state tournament for two weeks. More details to follow.”