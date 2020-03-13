



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In light of Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation to limit large gatherings, Stage AE has announced they will be closed through May 1.

“Our hope is that we are able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible but at this time there is limited information on new dates,” they said in a release. “If a new date is announced, there is nothing you need to do, your tickets are valid for the new date and you will be notified.”

They also let customers know that if a show is not rescheduled, a refund will be issued to the credit card within 30 business days. If not, then refunds will be provided at the point of purchase.

Stage AE said they will follow the recommendation of local health officials as to when to reopen.