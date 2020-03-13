PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary says they are closing temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Aviary is closed to the public beginning Saturday and through at least March 31.
The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in western Pennsylvania.
The health department says there is one case of coronavirus in Washington County. The case was confirmed at 5 p.m. Friday. There are now 41 cases in the state.
In a press release, the National Aviary said:
“Out of an abundance of caution and to protect staff, volunteers, and visitors during the evolving situation with COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the National Aviary is closing to the public and suspending all events and educational programming beginning Saturday, March 14 through at least March 31.
“We made the decision to close because as leaders in the Pittsburgh community, we feel it is our responsibility to do our part to take precautionary measures for the overall wellbeing of our staff, volunteers, and the visiting public,” said Cheryl Tracy, Executive Director, National Aviary. “The National Aviary has been closely monitoring this situation and taking precautions to keep all of our visitors, volunteers, staff, and animals safe. The care of the National Aviary’s animals will continue on a daily basis.”
The closure will be effective March 14, and will be in place through at least March 31. During the closure, essential staff will continue to work on- and off-site while practicing social distancing and other precautionary measures as recommended by experts. Custodial staff will continue cleaning and sanitizing the building. Animals at the National Aviary will continue to receive excellent care during the closure.
“The care of our animals is the heart of all that we do,” said Tracy. “We want to assure the public that the birds and mammals at the National Aviary are safe and healthy, and will continue to have dedicated care from the essential staff involved in their daily wellness. Our team plans ahead for the care of our birds and mammals, and we are prepared with a surplus of food and medical supplies on hand for their wellbeing.”
The National Aviary will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and adhere to the guidance of experts like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization in evaluating reopening.
Updates regarding the National Aviary will be posted to aviary.org and on social media channels.
