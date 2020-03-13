



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary says they are closing temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Aviary is closed to the public beginning Saturday and through at least March 31.

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in western Pennsylvania.

The health department says there is one case of coronavirus in Washington County. The case was confirmed at 5 p.m. Friday. There are now 41 cases in the state.

In a press release, the National Aviary said: